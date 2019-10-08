UrduPoint.com
Contract With NASA Lab Worth $150Mln To Develop 'Classified' Space Systems - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) A five-year contract with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that was announced a press release by Raytheon on Tuesday would support developing new space systems, but offered few details presumably because much of the work will be classified.

"Raytheon Company will develop new space systems and flight software, and provide engineering, training and operations support for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, managed by Caltech, under a five-year, $150 million contract," the release said. "As part of the new contract, Raytheon will also be supporting a number of classified missions."

The release did not elaborate on the type of work expected, however classified space missions typically involve the US military.

The contract contains could be worth up to $300 million with options to extend work for an additional five years, the release said.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory has worked with Raytheon since the 1960s, when the company developed the Mars Infrared Radiometer for the Mariner missions, a series of flights that provided close up images of the Red Planet's surface, the release added.

The company currently manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's data systems, testing and developing software and providing on-call technical support during critical events like Mars rover landings, according to the release.

