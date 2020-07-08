Contractor Admits to Stealing Equipment From US Military in Afghanistan - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A US civilian military contractor pleaded guilty to stealing a truck and a number of generators from a military warehouse in Kandahar, Afghanistan and fencing the goods to a third country national, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Larry J. Green, 43, of Chesapeake, Virginia, pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit theft of property of value to the United States worth over $300,000; one count of theft of property of value to the United States; and one count of aiding and abetting the submission of false statements," the release said.

Green negotiated the sale of the stolen property with a third-country national middleman, who facilitated the sale of the items to unknown persons off of the military installation in Kandahar, the release said.

Green also admitted that he helped an accomplice create false documents for unknown Afghanistan nationals and their vehicles to drive onto a military base and drive away with other stolen property, the release added.

Sentencing is set for November 19, 2020, according to the release.