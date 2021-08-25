UrduPoint.com

Contracts With China, India, Myanmar Signed At Russia's Army-2021 Forum - Defense Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Contracts With China, India, Myanmar Signed at Russia's Army-2021 Forum - Defense Agency

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Contracts with China, India, Myanmar and other countries have been signed during the Army-2021 forum in the Moscow Region, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev said on Wednesday.

"Among the signatories are our traditional partners - Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and, of course, India, China, Myanmar," Shugaev told the Zvezda tv channel.

All contracts together are with over $2,3 billion, Shugaev added.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia China Armenia Uzbekistan Myanmar Belarus Kazakhstan TV Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

11 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

16 minutes ago
 Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight con ..

Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continent’s untapped trade pote ..

27 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.