KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Contracts with China, India, Myanmar and other countries have been signed during the Army-2021 forum in the Moscow Region, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev said on Wednesday.

"Among the signatories are our traditional partners - Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and, of course, India, China, Myanmar," Shugaev told the Zvezda tv channel.

All contracts together are with over $2,3 billion, Shugaev added.