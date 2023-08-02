Open Menu

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

Relations between Ukraine and Poland have been historically complex and the current contradictions between Ukraine and Poland will only increase, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Relations between Ukraine and Poland have been historically complex and the current contradictions between Ukraine and Poland will only increase, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Relations between Ukraine and Poland have a very complex history, nowadays they are no less complicated.

Indeed, Polish farmers really do not like Ukrainian grain, Polish citizens really do not like spending their budget on refugees from Ukraine, who are not planning on returning anywhere and are increasingly demanding advantages for themselves. The Poles themselves have a lot of claims against Ukraine, and the historical events that we remember well also probably left a deep imprint on the modern nature of relations," Peskov told reporters, adding that the contradictions between the two countries will only grow.

Russia will monitor the development of events very carefully, the official concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget Poland From Refugee

Recent Stories

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

7 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: ..

Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

23 seconds ago
 Warsaw Tells Ukrainian Envoy Poland's Interests Mu ..

Warsaw Tells Ukrainian Envoy Poland's Interests Must Be Protected

25 seconds ago
 Over 700 bodybuilders to compete in Dibba Classic ..

Over 700 bodybuilders to compete in Dibba Classic Sports Challenge&#039;s Body B ..

17 minutes ago
 Brazilian President Describes G7 as 'Outdated' Aft ..

Brazilian President Describes G7 as 'Outdated' After Creation of G20

7 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Cannot Confirm Plans to Evacuate ..

State Dept. Says Cannot Confirm Plans to Evacuate Embassy in Niger, Facility Rem ..

22 minutes ago
Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan on bilateral visit

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan on bilateral visit

22 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Agree to Soon Determine Exact Place ..

Putin, Erdogan Agree to Soon Determine Exact Place, Date of Their Meeting - Krem ..

22 minutes ago
 Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Pu ..

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strik ..

Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strike Scheduled for August 4-8 - T ..

32 minutes ago
 Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With ..

Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With Accusations of Border Violatio ..

30 minutes ago
 K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: ..

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World