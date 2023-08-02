Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

Relations between Ukraine and Poland have been historically complex and the current contradictions between Ukraine and Poland will only increase, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Relations between Ukraine and Poland have been historically complex and the current contradictions between Ukraine and Poland will only increase, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Relations between Ukraine and Poland have a very complex history, nowadays they are no less complicated.

Indeed, Polish farmers really do not like Ukrainian grain, Polish citizens really do not like spending their budget on refugees from Ukraine, who are not planning on returning anywhere and are increasingly demanding advantages for themselves. The Poles themselves have a lot of claims against Ukraine, and the historical events that we remember well also probably left a deep imprint on the modern nature of relations," Peskov told reporters, adding that the contradictions between the two countries will only grow.

Russia will monitor the development of events very carefully, the official concluded.