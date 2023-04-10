Contributions of Foreigners That Leave Russia to Be Directed for Tourism - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed on Monday to ensure that contributions of foreigners to the Federal budget that are paid when they leave Russia are directed to the development of tourist infrastructure by July, the Kremlin said.

"To the Russian Government:...

to ensure that funds received as a result of paying voluntary contributions to the federal budget when making transactions on alienation of assets of foreign residents associated with unfriendly states are allocated to the development of tourism infrastructure, from contributions calculated from the amounts of transactions presented at the meetings of the subcommittee of the governmental commission of the Russian Economic Development Ministry for monitoring the implementation of foreign investments," the statement read.

The deadline for the execution of the president's instructions is July 1, 2023.