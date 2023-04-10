Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Contributions Of Foreigners That Leave Russia To Be Directed For Tourism - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Contributions of Foreigners That Leave Russia to Be Directed for Tourism - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed on Monday to ensure that contributions of foreigners to the Federal budget that are paid when they leave Russia are directed to the development of tourist infrastructure by July, the Kremlin said.

"To the Russian Government:...

to ensure that funds received as a result of paying voluntary contributions to the federal budget when making transactions on alienation of assets of foreign residents associated with unfriendly states are allocated to the development of tourism infrastructure, from contributions calculated from the amounts of transactions presented at the meetings of the subcommittee of the governmental commission of the Russian Economic Development Ministry for monitoring the implementation of foreign investments," the statement read.

The deadline for the execution of the president's instructions is July 1, 2023.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Vladimir Putin July From Government

Recent Stories

Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

11 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

26 minutes ago
 Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

40 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.