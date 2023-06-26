Open Menu

Control Room Launched To Serve Pilgrims Through AI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat on Monday launched a Control Room of National Tawafa Establishment for Pilgrims of Turkey and Muslims of Europe, Americas and Australia

MINA, Saudi Arabia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) : Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat on Monday launched a Control Room of National Tawafa Establishment for Pilgrims of Turkey and Muslims of Europe, Americas and Australia.

The basic objective of the Control Room is to facilitate, through Artificial Intelligence, the work that goes into serving pilgrims.

According to Dr. Wael Halabi, a Member of the Establishment's board of Directors, the room has been equipped with advanced technology including security monitoring to identify pilgrims' faces.

He said the Room will measure temperature, humidity, and all vital parameters, as well as density of pilgrims in one site in order to facilitate transportation and travel.

