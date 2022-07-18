Control, Security to Be Discussed at 'Grain Issue' Talks - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will discuss joint control of traffic at ports and security during the "grain issue" talks this week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

In this context, discussions are needed on the creation of an operations center in Istanbul, ensuring joint control in ports, ensuring the safety of navigation on transshipment routes, among other things," Akar told reporters.