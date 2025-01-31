Control Tower Staffing 'not Normal' At Time Of Washington Crash: NYT
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 02:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Staffing in the air traffic control tower at Washington's Reagan National airport was "not normal" at the time of the deadly crash between a passenger jet and an army helicopter, US media reported Thursday.
Staffing was "not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic" said an internal preliminary Federal Aviation Administration safety report about the collision, The New York Times reported.
"The controller who was handling helicopters in the airport's vicinity Wednesday night was also instructing planes that were landing and departing from its runways," the report said.
"Those jobs typically are assigned to two controllers, rather than one.
"
The National Transportation Safety Board said it not would determine the cause of the incident nor would it speculate until its investigation was complete, NTSB safety board member Todd Inman said at a briefing Thursday.
The collision occurred late evening on Wednesday as the airliner came into land after a routine flight from Wichita, Kansas.
Reagan National is a major airport located a short distance from downtown Washington, the White House and the Pentagon. The airspace is extremely busy, with civilian and military aircraft almost constantly moving in the area.
