UrduPoint.com

Controlled Shutdown Of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Reactors Safest Option - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Controlled Shutdown of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Reactors Safest Option - White House

The United States continues to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) reactors would be the most secure option in the short term, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States continues to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) reactors would be the most secure option in the short term, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We continue to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactors would be the safest and least risky option in the near term," Kirby said.

Related Topics

Nuclear White House United States

Recent Stories

US Has No Way of Accounting for Artillery Fire Aro ..

US Has No Way of Accounting for Artillery Fire Around Zaporizhzhia Plant - White ..

4 minutes ago
 Info ministry determined to build its officers' ca ..

Info ministry determined to build its officers' capacity in different media fiel ..

4 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death by car

Man crushed to death by car

4 minutes ago
 Livestock deptt set up camps in flood affected are ..

Livestock deptt set up camps in flood affected areas

4 minutes ago
 Journalist's showroom attacked, 11 cars burnt

Journalist's showroom attacked, 11 cars burnt

4 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad establishes r ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad establishes relief camps to collect donatio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.