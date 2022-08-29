Controlled Shutdown of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Reactors Safest Option - White House

The United States continues to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) reactors would be the most secure option in the short term, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States continues to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) reactors would be the most secure option in the short term, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We continue to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactors would be the safest and least risky option in the near term," Kirby said.