Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank under Afghan power-sharing deal: NYT

An ex-Afghan vice president, General Abdul Rashid Dostum, who is accused of torturing and ordering the rape of a political rival while in office, would be awarded the rank of marshal under a power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, that is expected to be signed on Sunday, according to The New York Times

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :An ex-Afghan vice president, General Abdul Rashid Dostum, who is accused of torturing and ordering the rape of a political rival while in office, would be awarded the rank of marshal under a power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, that is expected to be signed on Sunday, according to The New York Times.

In a report from Kabul, Times correspondent Mujib Mashal said the political deal was seen as critical as the government prepares for direct peace talks with the Taliban.

"But the agreement to honour the former vice president, Gen Abdul Rashid Dostum, by giving him the rank of marshal awarded only twice before in Afghanistan's history comes as many Afghans are demanding that accountability for terrorism, war crimes and other brutality be a central part of those talks," the report said.

The bitter election dispute has stretched on since the vote in September, it was pointed out. In February, President Ghani was declared to have been re-elected, but Abdullah called the results fraudulent and took the oath of office at the same time.

The deadlock raised concerns that the Afghan government would be divided and weakened in talks with the Taliban, who have been emboldened by a deal with the United States that has led to the start of an American withdrawal, correspondent Mashal wrote. After significant pressure from the United States, including the cutting-off of $1 billion in aid, representatives of Ghani began talks with Abdullah on power-sharing just as in 2014, when a presidential contest between the same men led to a similar dispute.

According to the text of their new deal, the report said Abdullah will take charge of the peace process with the Taliban. He and Ghani will each appoint the same number of cabinet ministers, with Abdullah also having a significant share in the appointment of governors, while Ghani will remain president.

"The promotion for General Dostum a former vice president under Mr Ghani who became one of Mr Abdullah's key backers was promised by Mr Abdullah in return for his support, and Mr Ghani has now consented," the report added.

"The agreement is final, but discussions continue on some of the details," Fraidoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for Abdullah, was quoted as saying.

The report cited a senior official close to Ghani as saying that giving Gen Dostum what he characterized as an honorary title was one small part of a desperate effort to prevent the political crisis from devolving into a civil war and to let the government focus on negotiating with the Taliban. He called it a "poison pill that Mr Ghani was swallowing to prevent bloodshed".

On his part, Gen Dostum has denied the accusations, calling them part of a conspiracy against him. One of his senior political aides, Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, said the promotion would be long-overdue recognition for the military role the general played in toppling the Taliban government in 2001 after the US invasion.

General Dostum, who is accused of human rights abuses stretching back to the country's civil war in the 1990s, was accused in 2016 of abducting and attempting to rape Ahmad Ishchi, a fellow Uzbek and a former deputy who became a political rival.

Ishchi broke down on national television as he described the episode, saying the vice president had beat him up in front of thousands of people at a sports arena; brought him to a home he owned, where he tortured him for days and tried to rape him; then ordered his guards to sexually assault him with the barrels of their guns. Medical reports after Mr Ishchi's release showed injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to the Times.

The dispatch said, "There were outcries and promises of justice, within Afghanistan and internationally. The United States and the European Union called for investigations. Mr Ghani said that no one was above the law and that justice would be served.

"But though the case has remained open, General Dostum has returned to the center of national politics, after a stint in exile in Turkey.

"Mr Ghani's team toyed with the idea of seeking the general's support in the 2019 election. And Mr Abdullah, whom General Dostum ended up backing, promised that if elected, one of his first official acts would be to promote him. Senior American officials visited the general at his home, posing for photos with him. The top American commander even presented the general with gifts, appearing to pin on his chest what the US military later said was a 'commander's coin and a NATO pin'." Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying the general's pending promotion summed up how justice and accountability had been regarded in Afghanistan since 2001. "This does not bode well for those hoping the government will speak for victims in the peace talks," she added.

An official close to Ghani, cited in the report, said that the government had done what was possible in a fragile situation against a strongman who had thousands of armed followers and support from neighbouring countries: It had forced him into exile for 15 months, even turning back his plane when he first tried to return, and stripped him of all executive authority as vice president.

"Although reports of General Dostum's promotion have been circulating for weeks, there have been no signs of objection from Western allies, which have been pushing for weeks for a political compromise though many had earlier called for an investigation of Mr Ishchi's accusations," correspondent Mashal wrote.

"The decisions made to form an inclusive government are decisions that the Afghans are making," Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, told reporters in Washington on Friday. "But I generally am of the view that any process for peace requires a balance between requirements of justice and requirements of ending a war."