UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Convening A Workshop On Family Bank Experience In OIC Member States

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:04 PM

Convening A Workshop on Family Bank Experience in OIC Member States

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), convened at its headquarters in Jeddah, on 19 January 2020, a workshop on the consolidation of the “Family Bank” concept in the G 5 Sahel Countries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st January, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), convened at its headquarters in Jeddah, on 19 January 2020, a workshop on the consolidation of the “Family Bank” concept in the G 5 Sahel Countries. In his address to the participants, which was delivered on his behalf by Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Amb. Tarig Bakheet, the OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, noted that the workshop’s objectives were to promote and spread the concept and experience of the Family Bank in all the OIC Member States, particularly in the G 5 Sahel Countries, with a particular emphasis on the need to study the necessary mechanisms and policy to boost the microfinance sector.

Amb. Bakheet went on to say that the objectives of the OIC plan of action for the development of women (OPAW), and more particularly objective number one concerning women’s participation in the decision-making process at all levels: political, economic, social and cultural, require the Member States to adopt the necessary institutional arrangements to enhance women’s role in society and their contribution to their communities and their families.

He also referred to the need to take the necessary steps and amendments at the national, domestic and communal levels, and to engage in awareness – raising among the masses as to the importance of increasing women’s involvement in the decision-making process.
On his part, Mr. Delwende Pierre Anseleme Nikiema, Director of Cabinet of the Ministry of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Action in Burkina Faso, noted that this workshop offered his country an opportunity to strongly reaffirm his country’s commitment to social and gender equality as advocated in the program for sustained development up to the horizon 2030 and in the OIC strategy, which seeks to rehabilitate the vulnerable segments of society.

Related Topics

Jeddah Bank Pierre Burkina Faso January Women 2020 Family All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (55%) Pakistanis opine that smoking is ..

1 minute ago

Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  appeal for his job ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea takes part in U.S.-led multilateral anti- ..

11 minutes ago

U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea ami ..

11 minutes ago

Electric shock claims a life,injures four in Chich ..

11 minutes ago

No smoking four weeks before surgery cuts risks: W ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.