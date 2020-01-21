Convening A Workshop on Family Bank Experience in OIC Member States

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), convened at its headquarters in Jeddah, on 19 January 2020, a workshop on the consolidation of the “Family Bank” concept in the G 5 Sahel Countries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st January, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), convened at its headquarters in Jeddah, on 19 January 2020, a workshop on the consolidation of the “Family Bank” concept in the G 5 Sahel Countries. In his address to the participants, which was delivered on his behalf by Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Amb. Tarig Bakheet, the OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, noted that the workshop’s objectives were to promote and spread the concept and experience of the Family Bank in all the OIC Member States, particularly in the G 5 Sahel Countries, with a particular emphasis on the need to study the necessary mechanisms and policy to boost the microfinance sector.

Amb. Bakheet went on to say that the objectives of the OIC plan of action for the development of women (OPAW), and more particularly objective number one concerning women’s participation in the decision-making process at all levels: political, economic, social and cultural, require the Member States to adopt the necessary institutional arrangements to enhance women’s role in society and their contribution to their communities and their families.

He also referred to the need to take the necessary steps and amendments at the national, domestic and communal levels, and to engage in awareness – raising among the masses as to the importance of increasing women’s involvement in the decision-making process.

On his part, Mr. Delwende Pierre Anseleme Nikiema, Director of Cabinet of the Ministry of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Action in Burkina Faso, noted that this workshop offered his country an opportunity to strongly reaffirm his country’s commitment to social and gender equality as advocated in the program for sustained development up to the horizon 2030 and in the OIC strategy, which seeks to rehabilitate the vulnerable segments of society.