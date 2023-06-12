UrduPoint.com

Convent Flooded In Kherson Region After Kakhovka Dam Collapse - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 06:51 PM

The Korsunsky Convent in the village of Korsunka in the Kherson Region has been completely flooded as a result of the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, Vladimir Leontyev, the Russia-appointed mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka, told Sputnik

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023)

"The Korsunsky Convent founded in the 18th century has been completely flooded," Leontyev said.

Two palaces and one house near the village have been flooded as well, he added.

The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6.

It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

