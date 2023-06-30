Conventional Arms Control Talks Possible If West Abandons Anti-Russian Policy - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Discussion on the control of conventional arms will only be possible after the West abandons its anti-Russian policy, but this is currently unrealistic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"It will be possible to discuss a new edition of conventional arms control only after... the West abandons its hostile anti-Russian policy," Ryabkov said during a speech at the conference on Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).