UrduPoint.com

Conversation Between Putin, Biden Not Excluded, Useful For Both Countries - Dmirty Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Conversation Between Putin, Biden Not Excluded, Useful for Both Countries - Dmirty Peskov

A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is not excluded and can be only welcomed, as it is useful for both countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is not excluded and can be only welcomed, as it is useful for both countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday.

"We also do not rule out another conversation between the two presidents. We believe that in any case, such communication can only be welcomed, it is useful for both states. We also do not rule out that after we manage to get acquainted with the above-mentioned documents, the heads of state will consider it appropriate to contact and discuss," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

16 minutes ago
 Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destab ..

Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destabilising'

1 minute ago
 US Statement Not Proof That Ukraine Will Not Join ..

US Statement Not Proof That Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Eventually - Dmitry Pesko ..

1 minute ago
 Threats Against Russia Can Inspire Kiev to Settle ..

Threats Against Russia Can Inspire Kiev to Settle Donbas Conflict by Force - Dmi ..

1 minute ago
 Spain leads calls for Covid-19 to be treated like ..

Spain leads calls for Covid-19 to be treated like flu

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police to conduct audit of its resources ..

Islamabad police to conduct audit of its resources

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.