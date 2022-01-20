Conversation Between Putin, Biden Not Excluded, Useful for Both Countries - Dmirty Peskov

A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is not excluded and can be only welcomed, as it is useful for both countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday

"We also do not rule out another conversation between the two presidents. We believe that in any case, such communication can only be welcomed, it is useful for both states. We also do not rule out that after we manage to get acquainted with the above-mentioned documents, the heads of state will consider it appropriate to contact and discuss," Peskov told reporters.