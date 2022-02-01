Conversation Between Putin, Johnson Not Planned for Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"No conversation is scheduled for today.

If you have noticed, we have not announced any phone (conversation) between Putin and Johnson, but at the same time, we do not rule out that some dates will be agreed upon. Then, based on the results of the conversation, if it takes place, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.