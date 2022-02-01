UrduPoint.com

Conversation Between Putin, Johnson Not Planned For Tuesday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Conversation Between Putin, Johnson Not Planned for Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No conversation is scheduled for today.

If you have noticed, we have not announced any phone (conversation) between Putin and Johnson, but at the same time, we do not rule out that some dates will be agreed upon. Then, based on the results of the conversation, if it takes place, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom

Recent Stories

EU, euro-zone GDP continue to grow despite Omicron ..

EU, euro-zone GDP continue to grow despite Omicron

1 minute ago
 Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

1 minute ago
 Timergara Medical College to be constructed soon

Timergara Medical College to be constructed soon

1 minute ago
 Brazilian President's Visit to Russia Still Being ..

Brazilian President's Visit to Russia Still Being Prepared - Peskov

1 minute ago
 International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

1 hour ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>