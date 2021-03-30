Conversation Between Putin, Saudi Leadership Currently Not on Agenda - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin so far is not planning to hold talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia amid the upcoming OPEC+ meeting but such a phone conversation can be organized promptly if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

New series of OPEC+ meetings are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

"No, not yet. You know that Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak is actively engaged with his colleagues, in the OPEC + process, it is he [Novak] who represents Russia at these negotiations.

So far, at the moment, no contacts are planned for the head of state, but if necessary they can be quickly organized, because in general, the level of dialogue with Saudi Arabia is at a very good level," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also did not reveal if there is a consensus between Moscow and Riyadh over the oil cut deal.

"We never announce [our] position before such events," Peskov added.