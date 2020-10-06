- Home
- Conversation With Trump Not on International Calls Agenda on Putin's Birthday - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:13 PM
More than 10 phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign politicians are planned for Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) More than 10 phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign politicians are planned for Wednesday, when the Russian leader will celebrate his birthday, but a call with US President Donald Trump is not scheduled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"No, there are no plans [to hold a conversation] with Trump yet," Peskov said.