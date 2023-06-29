Conversations Underway on Future Security Guarantees for Ukraine - UK Envoy to NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Conversations on future security guarantees for Ukraine are currently underway between a number of countries and Kiev ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, UK Ambassador to NATO David Quarrey said on Thursday.

"We now want to look beyond this current conflict toward the future where we hope Ukraine will join NATO, look at how we can give assurance of future security assistance during that phase. Conversations are going on at the moment with Ukrainians between different capitals...We may find out more in the coming days about the precise shape of all of that," Quarrey said during a virtual conversation hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will be an opportunity to signal a commitment to a longer-term relationship with Ukraine, Quarrey added.

Earlier on Thursday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the upcoming Vilnius summit could help remove further barriers to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

The NATO summit will be taking place in Vilnius on July 11-12 and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.