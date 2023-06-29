Open Menu

Conversations Underway On Future Security Guarantees For Ukraine - UK Envoy To NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Conversations Underway on Future Security Guarantees for Ukraine - UK Envoy to NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Conversations on future security guarantees for Ukraine are currently underway between a number of countries and Kiev ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, UK Ambassador to NATO David Quarrey said on Thursday.

"We now want to look beyond this current conflict toward the future where we hope Ukraine will join NATO, look at how we can give assurance of future security assistance during that phase. Conversations are going on at the moment with Ukrainians between different capitals...We may find out more in the coming days about the precise shape of all of that," Quarrey said during a virtual conversation hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will be an opportunity to signal a commitment to a longer-term relationship with Ukraine, Quarrey added.

Earlier on Thursday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the upcoming Vilnius summit could help remove further barriers to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

The NATO summit will be taking place in Vilnius on July 11-12 and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius David Kiev Wallace United Kingdom Lithuania May July All

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

59 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

2 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

6 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

6 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World