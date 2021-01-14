Converted Republican Ex-Lawmaker Says Impeachment Drives American Society Further Apart

Vernon Jones, a former Georgia state representative and Democrat-turned-Republican, told Sputnik that he considered the second impeachment process against President Donald Trump as further dividing, not unifying US society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Vernon Jones, a former Georgia state representative and Democrat-turned-Republican, told Sputnik that he considered the second impeachment process against President Donald Trump as further dividing, not unifying US society.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on charges of inciting violence against the US government, referring to the deadly post-electoral riots of Trump supporters at the US Capitol last week.

"What they're doing now, trying to impeach the president, it's not unifying people is further dividing people," Jones said.

The politician pointed out that 75 million people voted for Trump and "99.9 percent [of them] did not riot," and still Trump is being impeached over the incitement of violence and is being done so only a few days before he is due to leave office on January 20.

"It just doesn't make sense the hypocrisy of this whole thing," Jones said.

Citing Martin Luther King Jr. as saying that "when people riot, that's the result of them not being listened to," the politician decried that people "can't even say 'stand up and fight for your rights,' because now the Left and the media are trying to say 'if you coming from the right oh, you're igniting violence because you say fight?'"

"Now all of a sudden you have to be careful of the censorship that is going on.

That is just unbelievable where you have these big tech companies who support a particular party. And if you're not part of their party, then you get treated differently. You're called out on the carpet for what they don't call out others on the carpet for, including violence. They never call Antifa, they never call Black Lives Matter, and certainly Joe Biden didn't," Jones said, adding that together with media bias, "that's causing a lot of this divide" and "people just not taking it anymore."

The solution to this divide, as argued by the politician, should not be impeachment but politicians "[getting] their act together in a bipartisan fashion, listen to both sides, condemn violence on both sides and move this country forward."

If the impeachment is successful, Trump will be barred from holding public office ever again, including running for president in 2024. Trump is the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

In December 2019, the outgoing president was impeached by the House of Representatives on the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges over alleged attempts to force Ukraine into probing Biden's son. In February 2020, Trump was acquitted by the Senate, where the Republican Party enjoyed a majority.