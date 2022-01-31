A former French soldier already imprisoned over the brutal beating death of a fellow serviceman appeared in court Monday on charges of kidnapping and murdering an eight-year-old girl -- a killing he has admitted was a "mistake".

Grenoble, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A former French soldier already imprisoned over the brutal beating death of a fellow serviceman appeared in court Monday on charges of kidnapping and murdering an eight-year-old girl -- a killing he has admitted was a "mistake".

Nordahl Lelandais, 38, has confessed to killing Maelys De Araujo in August 2017 after she disappeared from a wedding near the Alpine town of Chambery, eastern France, in a case that shook the country.

Police searched for months for the girl before arresting Lelandais, who was also a guest at the wedding.

He denied any involvement until investigators found traces of her blood in his car, when he finally led them to her remains in February 2018, though he has insisted her death was accidental.