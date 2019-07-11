Convicted Greek Anarchist Nikos Romanos Released From Jail - Reports

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A Greek court ruled to free from jail anarchist Nikos Romanos, one of the leaders of far-left group Conspiracy of Cells of Fire (CCF), who has been imprisoned since 2013 on charges of armed attacks and robbery, local media reported on Thursday.

Romanos was sentenced to 18 years behind bars over possession and use of explosives and to 11 years over an attempted armed robbery of a bank with hostage-taking in 2013. In May, Greek prosecutors satisfied his appeal request and reduced his initial imprisonment term from 18 to 14 years with a right for parole subject to good behavior.

The Court of Cassation ruled to free Romanos, having considered his good conduct in jails a mitigating circumstance, the Naftemporiki newspaper wrote.

The CCF, also known as Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei, was established in Greece in 2008. The organization promotes anarchist ideas and has committed series of radical attacks on political and financial institutions as well as some companies. This includes sending letter bombs to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and EU institutions. One such letter exploded in the Russian Embassy in Greece in 2010, another one injured a secretary at the IMF office in Paris.