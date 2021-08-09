UrduPoint.com

Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Spoke To Parents By Phone From Moscow Jail - Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Spoke to Parents By Phone From Moscow Jail - Family

US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage, was able to talk with his parents by telephone, the Whelan family said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage, was able to talk with his parents by telephone, the Whelan family said on Monday.

"Paul was able to speak with our parents over this past weekend," the Whelan family said in a statement, adding that he still can not call his lawyers or the US embassy in Moscow.

During the conversation, Paul described to his parents an example of how he communicates with the prison authorities, the statement said.

"Paul was asked to go to the prison administration building, which prisoners can't normally go to," the statement said.

However, upon returning back, Paul was given an infraction for having responded to the order to go to the administration building the first time, the statement added.

Last Wednesday, British diplomats visited Whelan in prison and said that he is appears healthy, according to the stratement.

Paul Whelan, who is a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained he is innocent of the charges leveled against him and has insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he has frequented Russia since 2007.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Lawyers Marriage Ireland United Kingdom Family Court

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

42 minutes ago
 Seven of Starliner Spacecraft's 13 Jammed Propulsi ..

Seven of Starliner Spacecraft's 13 Jammed Propulsion Valves Working Again - Boei ..

3 minutes ago
 West Preparing Ground to Question Legitimacy of Ru ..

West Preparing Ground to Question Legitimacy of Russian Election Results - Lavro ..

3 minutes ago
 Firefighters try to contain wildfire destruction o ..

Firefighters try to contain wildfire destruction on Greek island

3 minutes ago
 People urged to vaccinate themselves against Coron ..

People urged to vaccinate themselves against Corona

7 minutes ago
 AJK Election Commission issues schedule for electi ..

AJK Election Commission issues schedule for elections of 4 Kashmir Council membe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.