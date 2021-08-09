Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Spoke to Parents By Phone From Moscow Jail - Family

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage, was able to talk with his parents by telephone, the Whelan family said on Monday.

"Paul was able to speak with our parents over this past weekend," the Whelan family said in a statement, adding that he still can not call his lawyers or the US embassy in Moscow.

During the conversation, Paul described to his parents an example of how he communicates with the prison authorities, the statement said.

"Paul was asked to go to the prison administration building, which prisoners can't normally go to," the statement said.

However, upon returning back, Paul was given an infraction for having responded to the order to go to the administration building the first time, the statement added.

Last Wednesday, British diplomats visited Whelan in prison and said that he is appears healthy, according to the stratement.

Paul Whelan, who is a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained he is innocent of the charges leveled against him and has insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he has frequented Russia since 2007.