The family of convicted spy Paul Whelan, who is serving his sentence in a prison in Russia, issued a statement on Monday expressing concern that he had not called them for more than three days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The family of convicted spy Paul Whelan, who is serving his sentence in a prison in Russia, issued a statement on Monday expressing concern that he had not called them for more than three days.

"Paul has told us repeatedly over the last 47 months (as of today) that, if he doesn't call home for more than 3 days, to alert the US embassy. So our parents did that, and heard back that the consular staff had also not heard from Paul," the family said in a statement.

US diplomats have said that Paul usually calls them on Thursday but did not do so last week, the statement said.

The Whelan family said that they hope to find out soon about what is happening with Paul.

"We hope that the Kremlin eventually finds a Russian in US custody they care about and return Paul and other Americans home to their families," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti that Washington continues to discuss with Moscow the potential exchange of Whelan as well as US basketball player Brittney Griner.

A Moscow court sentenced Whelan in June 2020 to a 16-year prison term for engaging in espionage.