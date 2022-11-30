UrduPoint.com

Convicted Spy Whelan's Family Say Russian Authorities Transferred Him To Prison Hospital

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Convicted Spy Whelan's Family Say Russian Authorities Transferred Him to Prison Hospital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The family of convicted spy Paul Whelan, who is serving his sentence in a prison in Russia, said in a statement on Tuesday that he has been transferred to a prison hospital.

"The labor colony staff at IK-17 say he was moved on Friday, November 17 (the day after the US and Irish Embassy visit) to the hospital prison," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Whelans expressed concern that Paul did not call them last week. Now, the family says the reason for Paul's transfer to the prison hospital is unknown.

"Paul was not complaining of any health conditions that required hospitalization, so has there been an emergency? He appeared healthy and well to the Embassy staff," the statement said.

A Moscow court sentenced Whelan in June 2020 to a 16-year prison term for engaging in espionage in Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Ireland June November 2020 Family Court

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

32 seconds ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

35 seconds ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

3 minutes ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

3 minutes ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.