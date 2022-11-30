WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The family of convicted spy Paul Whelan, who is serving his sentence in a prison in Russia, said in a statement on Tuesday that he has been transferred to a prison hospital.

"The labor colony staff at IK-17 say he was moved on Friday, November 17 (the day after the US and Irish Embassy visit) to the hospital prison," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Whelans expressed concern that Paul did not call them last week. Now, the family says the reason for Paul's transfer to the prison hospital is unknown.

"Paul was not complaining of any health conditions that required hospitalization, so has there been an emergency? He appeared healthy and well to the Embassy staff," the statement said.

A Moscow court sentenced Whelan in June 2020 to a 16-year prison term for engaging in espionage in Russia.