Convicted US Spy Paul Whelan Undergoing Planned Treatment - Monitoring Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Former US marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, is undergoing planned treatment, Chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Russia's Mordovia Region Alexey Tyurkin told Sputnik on Friday.

"Whelan is undergoing routine treatment," Tyurkin said, without specifying the diagnosis.

On November 29, the Whelan family said in a statement that Paul had been transferred to a prison hospital. The Whelans expressed concern that Paul had not called them, adding that the reason for Paul's transfer to the prison hospital was unknown. On November 30, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted that Washington was trying to get more information on the location and condition of Whelan.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered Moscow to exchange Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in a US prison in 2012 on charges of alleged conspiracy to murder American citizens and financially supporting terrorism, for Whelan and US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

On November 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Bout was one of the persons being discussed as part of the prisoner exchange and that Moscow was expecting a positive result in this matter. At the same time, Ryabkov noted that the US was "showing some external activity," and added that Moscow was working "professionally through a special channel."

Whelan is serving his prison sentence in Mordovia Region after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 to 16 years on charges of espionage. He denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia.

