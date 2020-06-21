KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) A road side bomb exploded in the western Afghan province of Herat on Saturday, targeting the motorcade of provincial Customs Director Hamdullah Hamdard and hitting one of the police security convoy cars, the official told Sputnik.

"I was on my way from [the city of] Herat to [the city of] islam Qala when a bomb exploded. A Humvee tank from the accompanying police security convoy was destroyed as a result," Hamdard said.

According to the official, the attack has resulted in casualties that might include two to six policemen killed.