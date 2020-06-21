UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Convoy Of Afghanistan's Herat Province Customs Chief Hit By Road Side Bomb Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Convoy of Afghanistan's Herat Province Customs Chief Hit by Road Side Bomb Explosion

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) A road side bomb exploded in the western Afghan province of Herat on Saturday, targeting the motorcade of provincial Customs Director Hamdullah Hamdard and hitting one of the police security convoy cars, the official told Sputnik.

"I was on my way from [the city of] Herat to [the city of] islam Qala when a bomb exploded. A Humvee tank from the accompanying police security convoy was destroyed as a result," Hamdard said.

According to the official, the attack has resulted in casualties that might include two to six policemen killed.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Police Road Herat Tank From

Recent Stories

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

37 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

2 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.