Convoy Of Cars Leave Czech Embassy In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Convoy of Cars Leave Czech Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A convoy of cars on Monday left the Czech embassy in Moscow, which has announced the expulsion of 20 diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent has responded.

Several minibusses and cars left the embassy premises. Staffers that stayed in the diplomatic mission applauded those who left. One of the minibusses had a sign "children" on it.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours starting from Monday. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats who need to leave the country on Monday.

More Stories From World

