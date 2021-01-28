(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Unknown gunmen have shot at the motorcade of Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel, the governor of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

The governor survived, but the attack left two of his bodyguards injured.

The attack took place in the Jodra area of Haska Mina district on Thursday morning.