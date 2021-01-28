Convoy Of Nangarhar Governor Attacked By Gunmen In Afghanistan's East - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:30 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Unknown gunmen have shot at the motorcade of Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel, the governor of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, sources told Sputnik on Thursday.
The governor survived, but the attack left two of his bodyguards injured.
The attack took place in the Jodra area of Haska Mina district on Thursday morning.