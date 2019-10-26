Convoy Of US Servicemen Return From Iraq To Northeastern Syria - Reports
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) A convoy with US servicemen has returned Returns From Iraq to Syria's northeastern al-Hasakah Province, Syrian media reported on Saturday.
Dozens of military personnel and military equipment returned via al-Walid border crossing, Syria tv reported. They are backed by helicopters.