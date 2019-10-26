UrduPoint.com
Convoy Of US Servicemen Return From Iraq To Northeastern Syria - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:31 PM

Convoy of US Servicemen Return from Iraq to Northeastern Syria - Reports

A convoy with US servicemen has returned Returns From Iraq to Syria's northeastern al-Hasakah Province, Syrian media reported on Saturday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) A convoy with US servicemen has returned Returns From Iraq to Syria's northeastern al-Hasakah Province, Syrian media reported on Saturday.

Dozens of military personnel and military equipment returned via al-Walid border crossing, Syria tv reported. They are backed by helicopters.

