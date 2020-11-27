(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) A convoy with the body of great Argentine football player Diego Maradona has arrived at a cemetery near Buenos Aires, while football fans are clashing with police, Argentina's media reported.

The iconic forward passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest. Two weeks before his death, Maradona was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone brain surgery.

Hundreds of police officers are ensuring security at the site, the TN broadcaster reported on late Thursday.

The cemetery is cordoned off, with people made to keep a distance of at least 200 meters (over 650 feet) from it.

Police have resorted to tear gas as someone had thrown a stone at the officers. Fans are chanting slogans and singing songs to commemorate Maradona.

The clashes and riots engulfed Buenos Aires on Thursday amid the farewell ceremony. At least nine people have been detained over the unrest while many people, RT's correspondent and cameraman, sustained injuries.