Cook Islands Strikes Deal With China On Seabed Minerals
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Cook Islands said Saturday it has struck a five-year agreement with China to cooperate in exploring and researching the Pacific nation's seabed mineral riches.
A joint committee would oversee the partnership, which also includes seabed minerals-related training and technology transfer, logistics support, and deep-sea ecosystems research.
The Cook Islands government said the memorandum of understanding, signed with China on February 14, did not involve any agreement to give an exploration or mining licence.
Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown had already released details of a broader partnership agreement signed during his state visit to China this month.
On Saturday, his office also published three others: the seabed minerals deal; a maritime industries agreement; and a Chinese development aid grant of 20 million Yuan (US$2.
7 million).
The self-governing Cook Islands, a country of 17,000 people, has a "free association" relationship with New Zealand, which provides budgetary assistance as well as helping on foreign affairs and defence.
Cook Islanders hold New Zealand citizenship.
Brown said the seabed minerals deal supported the partnership pact he signed in China for the two countries to cooperate in trade, investment and the seabed minerals sector.
"Our seabed minerals section remains under strict regulatory oversight, ensuring that all decisions are made transparently and in the best interest of the Cook Islands and its people," he said in a statement.
