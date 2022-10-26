UrduPoint.com

Cook Political Report Updates US House Midterm Outlook To 12-25 Seat Gain For Republicans

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The non-partisan election analysis group Cook Political Reports predicts at present that Republicans will gain 12-25 seats in the US House of Representatives during the upcoming midterm elections in November, the group's House lead Dave Wasserman said on Tuesday.

"We're increasing our outlook for House GOP (Republican party) gains from 10-20 seats to 12-25 seats as Democrats' blue state problems grow," Wasserman said.

While Democrats are trying to retain the majorities they have in the House and the Senate, the Republicans have been emboldened to secure control of Congress for the second half of US President Joe Biden's term.

The media outlet Politico has characterized the political fight for control of the Senate as a toss-up and predicts a likely Republican victory in the House.

FiveThirtyEight's election models similarly give Republicans a 45% chance of winning the Senate and an 81% chance of winning the House.

More than 7.8 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting for the midterm elections so far, exceeding the record that was set in the 2018 midterms, US Elections Project data showed on Monday.

