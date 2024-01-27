Open Menu

Cool Sinner Faces Battling Medvedev In Australian Open Final

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Cool Sinner faces battling Medvedev in Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner go head-to-head in the Australian Open men's final on Sunday, with the only guarantee being that there will be a new name on the trophy.

Since Stan Wawrinka won his only title in Melbourne in 2014, Novak Djokovic has picked up six trophies, Roger Federer won two and Rafael Nadal won one.

But Sinner's shock defeat of a misfiring Djokovic in four sets on Friday has brought that era to an abrupt end, at least temporarily.

The Italian, who held off a fightback from the 10-time champion to reach his first Grand Slam final, has progressed serenely through the draw in Melbourne and did not drop a set until the semis.

He has been particularly impressive on serve -- he did not face a break point against the Serbian top seed and has been broken just twice in 88 service games in Melbourne.

Sinner, 22, said his belief that he can make an impact at the majors was boosted by his impressive end to the 2023 season, when he beat Djokovic twice.

"I'm really relaxed, to be honest," he said. "I just try to work as hard as possible and in my mind I feel like the hard work always pays off in one way, and we are working really hard for our dreams.

"If this can happen, it's good. if not, I gave 100 percent, and the rest I cannot control."

The fourth seed would be the youngest men's champion in Melbourne since 2008, when Djokovic won his first Grand Slam at the age of 20.

He would be the third Italian player to win a Grand Slam men's singles title and the first to do so at the Australian Open.

Related Topics

Melbourne Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Sunday Australian Open From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

15 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

15 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

15 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

15 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

15 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

15 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

15 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

15 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

15 hours ago

More Stories From World