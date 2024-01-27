Cool Sinner Faces Battling Medvedev In Australian Open Final
Published January 27, 2024
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner go head-to-head in the Australian Open men's final on Sunday, with the only guarantee being that there will be a new name on the trophy.
Since Stan Wawrinka won his only title in Melbourne in 2014, Novak Djokovic has picked up six trophies, Roger Federer won two and Rafael Nadal won one.
But Sinner's shock defeat of a misfiring Djokovic in four sets on Friday has brought that era to an abrupt end, at least temporarily.
The Italian, who held off a fightback from the 10-time champion to reach his first Grand Slam final, has progressed serenely through the draw in Melbourne and did not drop a set until the semis.
He has been particularly impressive on serve -- he did not face a break point against the Serbian top seed and has been broken just twice in 88 service games in Melbourne.
Sinner, 22, said his belief that he can make an impact at the majors was boosted by his impressive end to the 2023 season, when he beat Djokovic twice.
"I'm really relaxed, to be honest," he said. "I just try to work as hard as possible and in my mind I feel like the hard work always pays off in one way, and we are working really hard for our dreams.
"If this can happen, it's good. if not, I gave 100 percent, and the rest I cannot control."
The fourth seed would be the youngest men's champion in Melbourne since 2008, when Djokovic won his first Grand Slam at the age of 20.
He would be the third Italian player to win a Grand Slam men's singles title and the first to do so at the Australian Open.
