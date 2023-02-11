UrduPoint.com

Coolant Leak Occurs On Progress MS-21 Similar To Recent Incident With Soyuz - Roscosmos

Coolant Leak Occurs on Progress MS-21 Similar to Recent Incident With Soyuz - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft has suffered a coolant leak, similar to the one that occurred on the Soyuz MS-22 ship in December 2022, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Roscosmos said that the hull of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship had suffered unexpected depressurization.

"The cargo ship, which has been docked to the station for several months, has experienced a coolant leak from the thermal control system. The situation is somewhat similar to what happened to our ship (Soyuz MS-22) in mid-December," Krikalev said.

Roscosmos will look into the possible causes of the depressurization, just as it was in the case with the Soyuz MS-22 incident, the official added.

"The most important thing for us now is to make sure that this is not a systematic error, because it could cause the same problem on the following ships," Krikalev said.

On December 14, 2022, a leak from the Soyuz cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.� Roscosmos said the failure had not affected the living conditions of the crew and there was no need for emergency evacuation. To maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22, cooled air is supplied from the Russian segment of the ISS.

