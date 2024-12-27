Cooler Conditions Slow Spread Of Major Bushfire In Southeast Australia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Conditions have eased for firefighters working to contain a major bushfire burning in a national park west of Melbourne.
As of Friday morning, two emergency warnings remained in place for communities in and around the Grampians National Park, 230 km west of Melbourne in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria, down from a peak of 12 warnings on Thursday evening.
A cool change swept across Victoria late on Thursday night as temperatures plunged from above 40 degrees Celsius to below 20, slowing the spread of the fire that has been burning for 11 days.
Cooler conditions were expected to persist for several days, which authorities said they would use to build containment lines on the active edges of the fire to protect nearby towns.
Over 74,000 hectares of land in the national park have been burnt, Luke Heagarty from the Country Fire Authority said on Friday, compared to 6,000 hectares a week ago.
Authorities said that no lives or homes were lost but that there were agricultural losses.
Impact assessment teams were expected to examine the damage on Friday.
Over 600 firefighters were working to control the blaze on Friday, including crews from interstate who arrived in Victoria on Thursday.
Despite the improved conditions, authorities expected the fire to continue burning for several weeks.
"The conditions are such that it will be extremely difficult to put out," Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent said in a late night update on Thursday.
"I wouldn't be surprised at some point if we do have residential losses."
In New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, a total fire ban was declared for Greater Sydney and neighboring regions to the north on Friday due to the threat posed by hot, dry and windy conditions.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Eight killed as bus falls off bridge in India's Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Cooler conditions slow spread of major bushfire in southeast Australia5 minutes ago
-
Law signed to penalize NY companies for greenhouse gas emissions5 minutes ago
-
China creates 11.98 million new urban jobs in first 11 months15 minutes ago
-
Serbia reports 1st mpox case in Kosovo region15 minutes ago
-
Xinhua to enhance cooperation with Grenadian media15 minutes ago
-
Driver who killed 35 in China car ramming sentenced to death35 minutes ago
-
German president dissolves parliament, sets Feb 23 election date35 minutes ago
-
Shanghai adds new suburban airport metro line1 hour ago
-
Vietnam court sentences 27 to death for drug trafficking: state media1 hour ago
-
Afghanistan launches green tea plantation1 hour ago
-
Home-made humanoid robots make debut at World Games host city in SW China1 hour ago