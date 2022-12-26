UrduPoint.com

Cooperation In CIS Successful, Trade Turnover Will Reach $100 Bln By Year-End - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Cooperation in CIS Successful, Trade Turnover Will Reach $100 Bln by Year-End - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Cooperation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is very successful, and the trade turnover should reach $100 billion by the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"In the past year, the multifaceted interaction of our states has been developing successfully in general. This confirms the steady growth of trade turnover between us, Russia with all CIS countries. In January-October, it increased by 6.6%, to $81.5 billion. And there is reason to expect that by the end of this year it will reach $100 billion," Putin said at the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg.

