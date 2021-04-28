UrduPoint.com
Cooperation In Cybersphere To Be Discussed At Possible Putin-Biden Summit - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Cooperation in Cybersphere to Be Discussed at Possible Putin-Biden Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Cooperation in the cybersphere will be among the topics of a possible summit of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, respectively, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department of international information security told journalists on Wednesday.

Andrey Krutskikh recalled that back in 2020, Russia proposed to the United States to establish a dialogue in the cybersphere, including on confidence-building measures, and to use direct communication channels for mutual information about incidents and, most importantly, for their prevention.

"That is, it is a pact of peace. And we offered this not only to the United States, but also to other countries. Then the Americans did not react to this because they were busy with internal struggle. But I can assume absolutely confidently that the topic of information security is so prioritized that, of course, one can think that it will be among the topics between Russia and the United States at the highest level," Krutskikh said.

More Stories From World

