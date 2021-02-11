Cooperation Is Only Right Choice for US, China - President Xi Jinping

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, said cooperation was the only choice for the two countries, because a clash would lead to a disaster for the entire world.

"Sino-American cooperation is in many ways beneficial both for the United States and China, and for the entire world. A confrontation between China and the United States is absolutely a disaster for the two countries and for the entire world," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.