MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The development of cooperation between Iran, China, Russia and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) may lead to the emergence of a new force in the nascent multipolar world, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday.

"A new era is the era of multipolarity and the formation of complexes that give birth to a new force, and Iran's cooperation with Russia, China, the SCO, the EAEU (the Eurasian Economic Union) and the Economic Cooperation Organization can create new sources of power," Raisi said in an interview with the Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

According to the president, the new force that will emerge as a result of the ties between Tehran, Moscow and Beijing will resist the unipolar world order led by the West.

On September 13, Russian Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the SCO offers a real alternative to Western-centric structures and mechanisms, while all members of the organization are committed to the formation of a more democratic multipolar world order.