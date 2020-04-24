UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cooperation Of Russian COVID-19 Military In Italy With Local Powers Smooth - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:56 PM

Cooperation of Russian COVID-19 Military in Italy With Local Powers Smooth - Ambassador

The Russian servicemen stationed in northern Italy for assistance in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak do not encounter any obstacles in interacting and cooperating with the Italian authorities and local counterparts, Russian Ambassador in Italy Sergey Razov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Russian servicemen stationed in northern Italy for assistance in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak do not encounter any obstacles in interacting and cooperating with the Italian authorities and local counterparts, Russian Ambassador in Italy Sergey Razov said on Friday.

"With regard to the work of our servicemen, there are more than 100 people stationed in the north of Italy, [in the cities of] Bergamo and Brescia. There are no problems at all in their relations and cooperation with the Italian colleagues, be it local authorities, military or emergency services. Everything is organized perfectly," Razov said during an online briefing of the Rossiya Segodnya information agency.

The ambassador then went on to describe the work of the Russian servicemen in Italy as "daily heroism."

Beginning March 22, Russia sent to Italy 15 planeloads of medical supplies, diagnostic and personal protection equipment, as well as teams of military virologists and epidemiologists. The assistance was provided upon request of the Italian authorities, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended personal thanks to Moscow.

ï¿½Aside from providing 24/7 stationary medical assistance in field hospitals in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, the country's most affected area, the Russian military conduct regular outings to residential establishments for people with limited abilities and the elderly for disinfection purposes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Bergamo Italy March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PBIF calls for reduced power tariff: Mian Zahid Hu ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Finish COVID-19 Vaccine Tests on Volunt ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Pr ..

5 minutes ago

After Ebola, Liberian doctors have coronavirus hea ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar wants 'Qu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.