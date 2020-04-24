Cooperation of Russian COVID-19 Military in Italy With Local Powers Smooth - Ambassador

The Russian servicemen stationed in northern Italy for assistance in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak do not encounter any obstacles in interacting and cooperating with the Italian authorities and local counterparts, Russian Ambassador in Italy Sergey Razov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Russian servicemen stationed in northern Italy for assistance in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak do not encounter any obstacles in interacting and cooperating with the Italian authorities and local counterparts, Russian Ambassador in Italy Sergey Razov said on Friday.

"With regard to the work of our servicemen, there are more than 100 people stationed in the north of Italy, [in the cities of] Bergamo and Brescia. There are no problems at all in their relations and cooperation with the Italian colleagues, be it local authorities, military or emergency services. Everything is organized perfectly," Razov said during an online briefing of the Rossiya Segodnya information agency.

The ambassador then went on to describe the work of the Russian servicemen in Italy as "daily heroism."

Beginning March 22, Russia sent to Italy 15 planeloads of medical supplies, diagnostic and personal protection equipment, as well as teams of military virologists and epidemiologists. The assistance was provided upon request of the Italian authorities, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended personal thanks to Moscow.

Aside from providing 24/7 stationary medical assistance in field hospitals in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, the country's most affected area, the Russian military conduct regular outings to residential establishments for people with limited abilities and the elderly for disinfection purposes.