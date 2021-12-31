UrduPoint.com

Cooperation With Austria To Stay Constructive After Cabinet Reshuffle - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 04:13 PM

Cooperation With Austria to Stay Constructive After Cabinet Reshuffle - Russian Ambassador

Moscow expects that cooperation with Vienna will continue in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner after changes in the Austrian government, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Moscow expects that cooperation with Vienna will continue in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner after changes in the Austrian government, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky told Sputnik on Friday.

Karl Nehammer, former head of the Austrian Interior Ministry, was sworn in as Austrian Federal Chancellor on December 6. New ministers of foreign affairs, interior, education and finance have been appointed.

"The dialogue with the Austrian leaders over the past 15-20 years has been developing in a very constructive way. We assume that this line will be continued, although 2021 in terms of domestic politics was a very turbulent year. In the program of the coalition government, which is still in force, Russia is seen as an important partner," the ambassador said.

Lyublinsky stressed that Austria intends to strengthen bilateral ties with Russia, including through the Sochi Dialogue public forum.

Ambassador characterized Russian-Austrian relations as traditionally marked by trust and mutual respect without any intractable problems.�

"For our part, we are determined to cooperate closely and are convinced that our cooperation will continue in a constructive and mutually advantageous way. During Chancellor Karl Nehammer's tenure as head of the Austrian Interior Ministry, working contacts in this area were always clear and smooth," Lyublinsky added.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Education Moscow Russia Vienna Sochi Austria December Government

Recent Stories

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

8 minutes ago
 296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

18 minutes ago
 Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

27 minutes ago
 Xi Sends New Year Message to Putin, Calls for Prom ..

Xi Sends New Year Message to Putin, Calls for Promoting Cooperation - Beijing

56 seconds ago
 Ukraine aims to become self-sufficient in Uranium ..

Ukraine aims to become self-sufficient in Uranium for nuclear energy

57 seconds ago
 Panahgahs ensure complete shelter, quality food to ..

Panahgahs ensure complete shelter, quality food to downtrodden amid cold weather ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.