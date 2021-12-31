Cooperation With Austria to Stay Constructive After Cabinet Reshuffle - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Moscow expects that cooperation with Vienna will continue in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner after changes in the Austrian government, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky told Sputnik on Friday.

Karl Nehammer, former head of the Austrian Interior Ministry, was sworn in as Austrian Federal Chancellor on December 6. New ministers of foreign affairs, interior, education and finance have been appointed.

"The dialogue with the Austrian leaders over the past 15-20 years has been developing in a very constructive way. We assume that this line will be continued, although 2021 in terms of domestic politics was a very turbulent year. In the program of the coalition government, which is still in force, Russia is seen as an important partner," the ambassador said.

Lyublinsky stressed that Austria intends to strengthen bilateral ties with Russia, including through the Sochi Dialogue public forum.

Ambassador characterized Russian-Austrian relations as traditionally marked by trust and mutual respect without any intractable problems.�

"For our part, we are determined to cooperate closely and are convinced that our cooperation will continue in a constructive and mutually advantageous way. During Chancellor Karl Nehammer's tenure as head of the Austrian Interior Ministry, working contacts in this area were always clear and smooth," Lyublinsky added.