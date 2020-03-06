Cooperation With Russia in Demand as Ghana Continues Oil Exploration - Investment Official

As Ghana explores new oil fields, it is eager to develop cooperation with Russia, which has the necessary expertise in this area, the chief operating officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) As Ghana explores new oil fields, it is eager to develop cooperation with Russia, which has the necessary expertise in this area, the chief operating officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center told Sputnik.

The Investment Promotion Center's officials visited Moscow for a trade and investment conference organized by the Ghanaian embassy in Moscow as part of the 63rd independence anniversary celebrations.

"We are continuing oil exploration, we are identifying new fields. There is room for growth. For efficiency and competition, you need a lot more players. We will always look for partnerships," Carl Aruna Nelson said, adding that Ghana's "targets are oil and gas, and also agriculture processing."

The official noted that business cooperation with Russia was rather slow compared to other countries, but there was a huge potential for partnership given the country's expertise in the oil and gas sector.

Nelson at the same time stressed Ghana's interest in joint agriculture projects.

"Our economy has generally been agrarian ... and we are now transforming agriculture into business ... I am happy to say that we have met a couple of companies in these areas. We just had a meeting with one company that produces good biological fertilizer. So to a large extent that has been a success ... I'm very excited with what I have seen [in Russia]," he added.

Ghana is Russia's 6th trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa. The country is currently negotiating cooperation with Russian energy giant Lukoil and state nuclear corporation Rosatom.