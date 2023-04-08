MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Cooperation dynamics within the BRICS club of emerging economies have only intensified after the West piled up pressure on Russia's partners to dissuade them from maintaining ties with Moscow, Anil Sooklal, the sherpa of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS, told Sputnik.

"Yes, there have been changes: our cooperation has intensified, it strengthened. And you saw over a dozen countries in the Global South asking to become part of BRICS. So that's the change," Sooklal said, when asked if cooperation within BRICS changed due to the Western pressure on Russian international partners.

He added that BRICS was highly regarded, while South Africa continues to cooperate and boost ties with four other member states.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is hosting the 15th BRICS summit in August.