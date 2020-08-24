MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The coordination center for the disposal of the Usoliekhimprom chemical company's waste in Russia's town of Usolye-Sibirskoye in the Irkutsk Region has been deployed near the industrial site and will begin its work by September 1, a spokesperson for the regional government told Sputnik on Monday.

"By September 1, the response center, which will coordinate the waste disposal work, will be located next to the Usoliekhimprom industrial site. It will include representatives of all interested departments ” the Russian Defense Ministry, Federal state unitary enterprise 'National Operator for Radioactive Waste Management,' Rosgvardia [the national guard], the regional government," the spokesperson said.

On August 14, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said that a comprehensive project to recultivate the polluted area in Usolye-Sibirskoye would be completed by the end of 2021.

The site was previously used for the production of chemicals by the Usoliekhimprom company, which ceased activities back in 2010. After that, a significant amount of waste was placed in underground tanks, as a result of which soil and underground waters have been saturated with hazardous chemicals.

Earlier in August, Vitaly Lazarev, the head of the local civil defense and emergency department, told Sputnik, that three out of 13 salt extraction wells located at the site contained a dangerously high amount of oil products.

Initially, the enterprise was supposed to burn its waste in special furnaces. Then the production was modernized and the furnaces could not cope with the volume of epichlorohydrin waste. As a result, Usoliekhimprom started filling all empty containers it had with epichlorohydrin waste. When the company ran out of containers, it decided to pour waste into one of the wells.

Last month, President Vladimir Putin called for urgent measures, noting that the "burden" of environmental problems had been accumulating in the town since the 1930s, and pointing to the catastrophic condition of the storage facilities housing chemical production waste. The president proposed that Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, be the sole contractor of works to eliminate environmental pollution in Usolye-Sibirskoye.