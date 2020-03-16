UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coordination Center's Role Essential In 1st Russian-Turkish Joint Patrol In Idlib - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Coordination Center's Role Essential in 1st Russian-Turkish Joint Patrol in Idlib - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The new Russian-Turkish center on coordination for joint patrols and observing the ceasefire in Syria played a vital role in the organization of the first such patrol in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The first joint Turkish-Russian patrol in Idlib was completed thanks to measures taken as a result of coordination between the joint coordination centers of Russia and Turkey, and in order to prevent any possible provocations and protect civilians in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the route of the patrol was shortened due to provocations by militant groups.

The decision to hold the joint patrols was made on March 5 during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow. The coordination center started its operations on Sunday.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan March Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

3 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

4 hours ago

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at ..

5 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s CPI down by 1.20 in February 2020: DS ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.