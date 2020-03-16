(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The new Russian-Turkish center on coordination for joint patrols and observing the ceasefire in Syria played a vital role in the organization of the first such patrol in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The first joint Turkish-Russian patrol in Idlib was completed thanks to measures taken as a result of coordination between the joint coordination centers of Russia and Turkey, and in order to prevent any possible provocations and protect civilians in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the route of the patrol was shortened due to provocations by militant groups.

The decision to hold the joint patrols was made on March 5 during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow. The coordination center started its operations on Sunday.