Coordination Council Created in Kyrgyzstan Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) A group of Kyrgyz politicians has announced that a coordination council, aimed at "restoring the legal framework" in the country, has been established, Kyrgyzstan's 24.kg news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Temir Sariyev confirmed this information to 24.kg and said that the coordination council would make a statement at a press conference in Bishkek.

Sariyev and another ex-prime minister, Omurbek Babanov, are reportedly among the members of the council.