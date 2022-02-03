UrduPoint.com

Coordination Of Foreign Policy By Russia, China Based On Similar Approaches - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for the Xinhua news agency that the coordination of foreign policy between Russia and China is based on similar approaches to solving global and regional issues.

"Certainly, an important part of the visit (of Putin to China) will be a discussion of relevant international topics. The coordination of the foreign policy of Russia and China is based on close and coinciding approaches to solving global and regional issues," Putin said in the article.

>