Coordination Of Possible Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting Going Tough - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Coordination of a possible meeting between the presidents of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is going very hard, and Kiev believes that Donbas and Crimea must be discussed at the summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that contacts on a possible meeting of Putin with Zelenskyy were underway. There are sketches of possible topics, but the process is not easy, he said.

"In principle, this meeting is being born very hard. At the same time, we confirm that we are ready to talk.

The main topic, of course, is the end of the war and peace in Ukraine ... We will not meet with Putin without talk about Donbas and Crimea," Kuleba said.

"We must talk with Putin, because we understand that decisions in Russia are made by Vladimir Putin and no one else. But I am sure that if this meeting takes place, the president will toughly defend Ukrainian interests ... The meeting will take place when we, Kiev, will make sure that at this meeting we will be able to substantively discuss those issues that are key for us," he added.

More Stories From World

