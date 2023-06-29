Open Menu

Coordination Response Group For Flight PS752 Victims Says Will Take Iran To ICJ

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Coordination Response Group for Flight PS752 Victims Says Will Take Iran to ICJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 said on Thursday they will take Iran to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after failing to reach an agreement with Iranian authorities.

In December 2022, the Coordination Group requested from Tehran that it submits to binding arbitration on the dispute related to the plane's downing, pursuant to Article 14 of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation of 197.

"We, the members of the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752, representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, note that no agreement on the organization of arbitration was reached between Iran and the Coordination Group pursuant to Article 14 of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation," the joint statement said.

The Coordination Group added that considering the failure in organizing arbitration, it will take Iran to the ICJ "as soon as practicable", to hold it accountable for the downing of Flight PS752.

On January 8, 2020, flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport after being shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The incident claimed the lives of all 167 passengers on board the airplane - mostly Canadian and Iranian citizens - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

The Iranian government has admitted that its missile brought down the passenger jet, however, it rejects allegations that the strike was premeditated.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Canada Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January December 2020 All From Government Agreement Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

2 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

6 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

6 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

7 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World