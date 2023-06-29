Coordination Response Group for Flight PS752 Victims Says Will Take Iran to ICJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 said on Thursday they will take Iran to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after failing to reach an agreement with Iranian authorities.

In December 2022, the Coordination Group requested from Tehran that it submits to binding arbitration on the dispute related to the plane's downing, pursuant to Article 14 of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation of 197.

"We, the members of the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752, representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, note that no agreement on the organization of arbitration was reached between Iran and the Coordination Group pursuant to Article 14 of the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation," the joint statement said.

The Coordination Group added that considering the failure in organizing arbitration, it will take Iran to the ICJ "as soon as practicable", to hold it accountable for the downing of Flight PS752.

On January 8, 2020, flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport after being shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The incident claimed the lives of all 167 passengers on board the airplane - mostly Canadian and Iranian citizens - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

The Iranian government has admitted that its missile brought down the passenger jet, however, it rejects allegations that the strike was premeditated.