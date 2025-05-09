Open Menu

Coordinator Makkah Visits Mina Camps, Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Mashair Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:50 PM

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) An inspection team led by Coordinator Makkah, Zulfiqar Khan, visited Mina camps on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming Mashair days.

The team conducted a thorough inspection of the accommodation facilities, kitchens, clinics, and bathrooms within the camps.

The Al Rajjhi Project Coordinator provided a detailed briefing on the services that will be available to pilgrims, including a QR code system at the entrance of each camp to provide easy access to relevant information.

The Coordinator Makkah emphasized the importance of providing exceptional facilities and services to pilgrims.

He directed the Al Rajjhi team to ensure that no effort is spared in delivering hygienic food, adequate health facilities, and clear route guidance for Arafat, Jamrat, and Muzdalifah.

He also suggested the introduction of street numbers within the camps and the inclusion of route information within the QR codes to further enhance the pilgrims' experience in Mina.

The inspection visit reflects the commitment to providing a high-quality experience for pilgrims, with the collaborative efforts of Coordinator Makkah’s team and the Al Rajhi Company expected to contribute to a successful and spiritually fulfilling Hajj season in 2025.

Talking to APP here, Coordinator Makkah Zulfiqar Khan said that all camps will be fully air-conditioned to ensure a comfortable environment for pilgrims. Each camp will be equipped with sofa-cum-beds, allowing pilgrims to use them for both sitting and sleeping.

He went on to say that ample storage space will also be provided in the form of elevated storage racks for pilgrims to store their luggage.

To a question, Zulfiqar Khan said the previous practice of Mina only orientation has been transformed to a more elaborate training of the welfare staff, in line with the re-imagined Mashaire management strategy which necessitates a more detailed and scenario based orientation of each segment of the Mashaire covering Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Jamrat along with allied issues of transportation.

